Concert held at Kumtor mine on Metallurgist Day

On the professional holiday — Metallurgist Day, July 18, 2021, a concert for employees and contractors of the company with the participation of Kyrgyz celebrities was held at the Kumtor mine. Press service of the company reports.

The festive event with observance of all sanitary and preventive rules was organized at the initiative of Kumtor Gold Company management.

«Mine is a second home for miners, and it should be a beautiful and comfortable space since they spend half of their time here. The congratulatory message on behalf of Tengiz Bolturuk, Temporary External Manager of the company, says that it is the mining and metallurgical industry that has been and remains essential for stability and the foundation of Kyrgyz economy, a place of work and a source of prosperity for the families of miners. At the same time, it was noted that the employees of Kumtor have strategic goals ahead, such as implementation of projects: underground mining project and gold recovery from the tailings,» the press release says.

«I’m confident that with many years’ of experience and high engineering potential of KGC employees, we will achieve success. This will extend the life of mine and ensure an environmental friendliness,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulnur Satylganova, Honored Artists Yriskeldi Osmonkulov, Zhyldyz Osmonalieva, Aktan Isabayev, as well as a soloist of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall Aksay Mukambet have participated in the concert. They performed favorite and timeless compositions and new pieces of music.

«After each performance, Kumtor employees applauded the artists, expressing their admiration and gratitude for their visit. Employees of Kumtor mine also thanked Kumtor Gold Company management for organizing a wonderful concert,» the press service noted.
