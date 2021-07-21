15:36
Incidence of pneumonia grows by almost a quarter in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of pneumonia has grown by almost a quarter compared to January-June 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reports.

The committee reported with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Health and Social Development that more than 16,000 cases of pneumonia were registered for six months in the republic.

«Compared to the same period in 2020, the incidence increased by 24.3 percent,» the National Statistical Committee noted.

The largest increase was registered in Naryn (1.7 times), Chui, Issyk-Kul regions and Bishkek (1.6 times). At the same time, the number of cases decreased in Batken (by 25.3 percent) and Talas regions (by 20.1 percent).

Chui (20.3 percent), Jalal-Abad (17.6 percent) and Osh regions (15.1 percent) account for the largest share in the total number of cases of pneumonia.
link: https://24.kg/english/201670/
