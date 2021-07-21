Sadyr Japarov instructs to step up measures to prevent natural disasters

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to step up a range of measures to prevent natural disasters in the regions of the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President noted that due to the growing likelihood of various natural disasters — mudflows, landslides, flooding — employees of the involved government agencies and services should be put on combat alert.

It is necessary to conduct regular monitoring and control of potentially hazardous areas subject to mudflow and other slope processes to ensure the safety of the health and life of citizens of the country, as well as the safety of their property.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to step up liquidation work in connection with mudflows in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

The President Sadyr Japarov expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and injured as a result of the natural disaster.

It is noted that all the victims will be provided with support from the state.