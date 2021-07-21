12:33
Gasoline prices rise sharply in Kyrgyzstan

Price of gasoline has grown by 1-2 soms at once over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Vehicle owners of the republic report.

The cost of AI 92 reaches 55.3 soms, and AI 95 — 57.7 soms. The price of diesel fuel remained unchanged.

«Gas filling stations were forced to raise prices. This is due to an increase in selling prices at factories in Russia. They increased the cost by $ 70 per tonne for a month. Therefore, oil traders were forced to raise selling prices, someone by 1 som, some — by 1.5 and 2 soms. It depends on their agreements with factories of the Russian Federation,» the head of the Association of Oil Traders Kanat Eshatov told 24.kg news agency.
