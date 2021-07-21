12:33
USD 84.78
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.14
English

20,365 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,537 - in serious condition

At least 20,365 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 15,856 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —4,509, including 232 people are in an extremely serious condition, 1,305— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 2,937 people (65.1 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 35 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 1,213 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 813 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 84, in Chui region — 122, in Osh region — 25, in Talas region —5, in Naryn region — 5, in Issyk-Kul region —8, in Jalal-Abad region — 63, in Batken region —88.

In total, 128,905 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/201618/
views: 127
Print
Related
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus
30 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,364 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147,656 in total
COVID-19: CIS members discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
47 prisoners get infected with COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic
Popular
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan
Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities
20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition 20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition
21 July, Wednesday
12:26
Kyrgyzstan not to vaccinate pregnant women against COVID-19 yet Kyrgyzstan not to vaccinate pregnant women against COVI...
11:56
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
11:36
Gasoline prices rise sharply in Kyrgyzstan
11:30
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus
11:21
SCNS discovers illegal mining farm in Naryn