20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition

At least 20,232 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 15,469 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —4,763, including 200 people are in an extremely serious condition, 1,437— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 3,068 people (64.4 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 58 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 1,135 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 647 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 106, in Chui region — 155, in Osh region — 37, in Talas region — 19, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region —11, in Jalal-Abad region — 61, in Batken region —95.

In total, 124,058 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
