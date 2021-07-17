47 prisoners get infected with COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

At least 47 prisoners have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

«A total of 11 cases of coronavirus have been registered since the beginning of the year. At least 45 out of the total number of registered cases were confirmed by laboratory, two cases were detected based on the results of a forensic medical examination,» the press service informed.

The level of infection is higher among the employees of prison colonies. According to the State Penitentiary Service, since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been detected in 96 employees, and 64 had community-acquired pneumonia.

At least 146,292 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.