Ex-executive secretary of Commission on Citizenship detained

The former executive secretary of the Commission on Citizenship under the President has been detained. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has begun pre-trial proceedings under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case was initiated on the fact of illegal granting of citizenship of Kyrgyzstan to citizens of Turkey.

The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The investigators establish involvement of other persons in the crime. The detainee is Ernist Apilov. In January 2015, he was appointed Executive Secretary of the Commission on Citizenship under the President. In November 2019, he was dismissed from office according to the submitted letter of resignation.