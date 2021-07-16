13:09
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

Ex-executive secretary of Commission on Citizenship detained

The former executive secretary of the Commission on Citizenship under the President has been detained. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has begun pre-trial proceedings under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case was initiated on the fact of illegal granting of citizenship of Kyrgyzstan to citizens of Turkey.

The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The investigators establish involvement of other persons in the crime. The detainee is Ernist Apilov. In January 2015, he was appointed Executive Secretary of the Commission on Citizenship under the President. In November 2019, he was dismissed from office according to the submitted letter of resignation.
link: https://24.kg/english/201370/
views: 114
Print
Related
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of President Almambet Saliev remanded in custody
Head of SCNS department detained for misappropriation of $200,000
Former head of Department of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended
Lawyer Davran Kasymov placed under house arrest
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov remanded in custody
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
List of property for which Almambet Saliev arrested announced
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
12:43
Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Ky...
12:32
33 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:26
20,022 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 - in serious condition
12:22
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:18
1,334 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146,292 in total