COVID-19: Health Ministry expects decline in incidence by end of July

Incidence of coronavirus will decline by the end of July in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this is a scientific forecast. «We are working, we are carrying out preventive measures. Active vaccination of the population has begun,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

He previously recommended everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. «We expect that vaccination will help us overcome the COVID crisis, move all regions of the country to a green zone, safe, free from coronavirus, and return to our usual, normal life without any fear. Every citizen must show responsibility,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Kyrgyzstan is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. More than 1,000 new cases are registered per day, most of them — in Bishkek.
