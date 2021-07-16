COVID-19: Health Ministry expects decline in incidence by end of July

Incidence of coronavirus will decline by the end of July in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, this is a scientific forecast. «We are working, we are carrying out preventive measures. Active vaccination of the population has begun,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.
Kyrgyzstan is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. More than 1,000 new cases are registered per day, most of them — in Bishkek.