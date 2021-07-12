15:42
English

Kyrgyzstan reached peak of third wave of COVID-19 - Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

Kyrgyzstan has reached the peak of the third wave of COVID-19. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, he warned three months ago that there would be a third wave of coronavirus in July.

The official believes that this wave will decline in two weeks. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev urged Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated and continue to observe all personal safety measures — refrain from visiting crowded places, wash hands regularly and thoroughly, wear masks, and keep social distance.

«The arrived batch of the vaccine allows the Ministry of Health and Social Development to meet the demand for vaccination for a long time to come. In this regard, any shortage of vaccine is out of question. Every citizen must show responsibility. I recommend to get vaccinated,» the head of the Ministry of Health said earlier.

