20:16
USD 84.72
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.14
English

Shooting of film about national kok-boru game starts in Kyrgyzstan

Shooting of a documentary film about the national kok-boru game has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Kok-Boru Federation reported.

The game turns 25 years old this year — the modern rules for sports competitions in kok-boru were developed in 1996. In this regard, the Federation initiated shooting of a documentary film dedicated to the game.

«The goals of the film are to preserve the history of kok-boru, promote and revive the spiritual and cultural traditions of the Kyrgyz people, instill a sense of patriotism, love and respect for national traditions in young people and promote kok-boru game on the world sports arena,» the press statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/201301/
views: 70
Print
Related
Anthology film about life of Kyrgyzstanis during pandemic presented in Bishkek
Artykpai Suyundukov's film Shambala wins Nika Award
World premiere of Kyrgyz film Akyrky Koch takes place in Tallinn
Film featuring Gerard Depardieu to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Film in which viewer can choose plot presented in Bishkek
Film about Swiss researcher Ella Maillart to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win Kok-Boru Tournament in Russia
Member of kok-boru team dies after hitting his head on taikazan in Osh
Film about Interhelpo movement shot in Bishkek
Ayka movie trailer about Kyrgyz migrant released
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
15 July, Thursday
19:53
Shooting of film about national kok-boru game starts in Kyrgyzstan Shooting of film about national kok-boru game starts in...
19:46
ADB allocates $35 million to reduce landslide risk in Kyrgyzstan
19:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban
19:28
Buruldai reservoir to be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
18:40
Mufti Zamir Rakiev gets vaccinated against COVID-19