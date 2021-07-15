Shooting of film about national kok-boru game starts in Kyrgyzstan

Shooting of a documentary film about the national kok-boru game has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Kok-Boru Federation reported.

The game turns 25 years old this year — the modern rules for sports competitions in kok-boru were developed in 1996. In this regard, the Federation initiated shooting of a documentary film dedicated to the game.

«The goals of the film are to preserve the history of kok-boru, promote and revive the spiritual and cultural traditions of the Kyrgyz people, instill a sense of patriotism, love and respect for national traditions in young people and promote kok-boru game on the world sports arena,» the press statement says.