Mufti Zamir Rakiev got vaccinated against coronavirus. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

In addition to the mufti, members of the Ulema Council, teachers of the Islamic University and imams of the Bishkek kaziyat got vaccinated.

The Ulema Council of SDMK issued a special fatwa on vaccination against COVID-19 today.