Ulema Council of SDMK issues special fatwa on COVID-19 vaccination

The Ulema Council of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) supports the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Press service of the muftiyat reports.

Clergymen note that many Kyrgyzstanis have lost their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

«According to doctors, it is necessary to take preventive measures against this infection. Vaccination is the only way to protect against COVID-19 to date. Medical specialists can tell about the benefits and harms of vaccination. If there is a decision by the Ministry of Health and Social Development on the harmlessness of the coronavirus vaccine, then this does not contradict the principles of Islam. Therefore, the Ulema Council is not against vaccination against COVID-19,» the SDMK stated.