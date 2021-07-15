14:09
USD 84.72
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.14
English

Ulema Council of SDMK issues special fatwa on COVID-19 vaccination

The Ulema Council of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) supports the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Press service of the muftiyat reports.

Clergymen note that many Kyrgyzstanis have lost their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

«According to doctors, it is necessary to take preventive measures against this infection. Vaccination is the only way to protect against COVID-19 to date. Medical specialists can tell about the benefits and harms of vaccination. If there is a decision by the Ministry of Health and Social Development on the harmlessness of the coronavirus vaccine, then this does not contradict the principles of Islam. Therefore, the Ulema Council is not against vaccination against COVID-19,» the SDMK stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/201223/
views: 147
Print
Related
Beating of child in Issyk-Kul: SDMK calls for religious tolerance
COVID-19 vaccination: Mobile groups to be deployed at Issyk-Kul resorts
COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan?
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 11,000 people vaccinated for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 3,000 people vaccinated for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccination: Working hours of temporary vaccination centers
Kiyalbek Mukashev: China insists on vaccination of 70 percent of population
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Osh city
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
15 July, Thursday
13:21
Beating of child in Issyk-Kul: SDMK calls for religious tolerance Beating of child in Issyk-Kul: SDMK calls for religious...
12:51
Ulema Council of SDMK issues special fatwa on COVID-19 vaccination
12:37
40 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:24
19,870 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,628 - in serious condition
12:12
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours