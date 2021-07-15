Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with UNICEF representative in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova met with UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Christine Jaulmes. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

The parties discussed issues of combating coronavirus infection and improving state social support for children from families living below the poverty line.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that it is planned to deliver 1,250,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine to the republic at the end of July. In addition, delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program, medical devices and medicines, refrigeration equipment is expected.

Christine Jaulmes, in turn, noted that the organization is ready to consider the request and provide support for the priority areas and requests of the Cabinet of Ministers. She noted that the organization, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, will select 400 schools that will be provided with hygiene kits and 100 schools — with tablets.