18:42
USD 84.72
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.14
English

Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with UNICEF representative in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova met with UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Christine Jaulmes. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

The parties discussed issues of combating coronavirus infection and improving state social support for children from families living below the poverty line.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that it is planned to deliver 1,250,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine to the republic at the end of July. In addition, delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program, medical devices and medicines, refrigeration equipment is expected.

Christine Jaulmes, in turn, noted that the organization is ready to consider the request and provide support for the priority areas and requests of the Cabinet of Ministers. She noted that the organization, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, will select 400 schools that will be provided with hygiene kits and 100 schools — with tablets.
link: https://24.kg/english/201288/
views: 82
Print
Related
UNICEF and Human Vaccine sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine supply
UNICEF calls for adoption of draft new version of Child Code
UNICEF purchases insulin and neurological drugs for Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools
21,000 PCR tests donated to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Girls in Science project presented in Bishkek
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
15 July, Thursday
18:19
Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with UNICEF representative in Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with UNICEF representative in K...
18:02
COVID-19: Procedure for getting vaccination certificate eased in Kyrgyzstan
17:41
Situation in Afghanistan discussed in С5 + 1 format in Tashkent
17:25
Turkish company plans to build monorail in Bishkek
17:12
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 188.3 million people globally