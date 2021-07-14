Gansi observation unit to be used for tourists

Observation unit at the former Gansi airbase will be used for tourists. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

The deputies asked where tourists would be hospitalized in case of coronavirus infection, since they would not be taken on board the plane.

«We have prepared 100 places for tourists at Gansi,» the official said.

Earlier, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said the deputies that he did not support opening of Semetei hospital at Manas airport.