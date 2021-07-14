16:37
Head of SCNS department detained for misappropriation of $200,000

Head of the Central Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) was detained for misappropriation of money. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case against the employee of the special services.

«It is known that the SCNS investigator embezzled $ 200,000 belonging to a Chinese citizen. The Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the suspect. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek he was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until August 26. After the special services officer compensated for the damage in the amount of $ 100,000, he was placed under house arrest,» the sources said.
