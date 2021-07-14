COVID-19 vaccination: Over 11,000 people vaccinated for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11,575 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan, including 1,673 of them — with the second dose. The Ministry of Health posted on Facebook.

Some 140,922 people have been vaccinated across the country as of July 14, including 87,100 with the second dose.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.