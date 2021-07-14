Korea intends to intensify cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held a meeting with representatives of the business delegation of the Republic of Korea, who arrived in the country to study existing opportunities for implementation of investment projects and public-private partnership projects in priority areas of mutually beneficial interest. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

He noted that the Republic of Korea is one of the main partners of Kyrgyzstan in the Asia-Pacific region, thanking for opening of a modern laboratory for conducting PCR testing in an accelerated mode at the Manas International Airport.

According to the official, the modern PCR laboratory not only plays an important role in the fight against COVID-19 in terms of the prompt detection of new cases of infection, but also allows to effectively combat its further spread.

During the meeting, they also discussed measures taken by the state to create a favorable business environment, as well as to protect the interests of foreign investors, which are designated as priority tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The use of Korean experience and achievements in the field of digitalization and advanced SMART technologies was also discussed. The parties paid special attention to the implementation of Smart City project, which can become a clear example of development for other cities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Representatives of Korean companies noted their readiness to expand mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, including in the implementation of projects in the field of digitalization, medicine, education, tourism and sports.

They added that following discussion of promising projects in the energy sector, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Ministry of Energy and Industry, consultations were held with the Ministry of Health and Social Development on creation of a diagnostic center and laboratory within the framework of PPP, the Ministry of Education and Science on the issue of online education, creation of platforms and consultations for secondary schools and unique content for them; it is also planned to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy.