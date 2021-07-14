10:27
OSCE donates special equipment for border protection to Kyrgyzstan

The border guards of Kyrgyzstan received special equipment for border protection from the OSCE. The equipment handover ceremony took place yesterday in Bishkek.

According to the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, the assistance includes video surveillance equipment for Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

«Cooperation in the fight against transnational challenges and threats is one of the priority areas of our office. I am confident that this event will give impetus to our cooperation,» Alexey Rogov, head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek said during the handover ceremony.

According to specialists, the video surveillance equipment will strengthen the potential of border control bodies at checkpoints and thereby increase the efficiency of guarding the state border.
