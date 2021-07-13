19:12
Third wave of COVID-19: None of tourists arrived in Kyrgyzstan got infected

Not a single tourist who has arrived in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of summer has contracted coronavirus. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the situation in the tourism sector is stable. «According to our calculations, about a million tourists visited Kyrgyzstan for six months of 2021. They come mostly from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia. There are also guests from Europe, the Scandinavian Peninsula, Arab countries, Japan and India. They have rest not only on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake, but also take trekking tours, including in high mountains, as well as go mountaineering, go for kumys therapy, take horseback tours, and admire the nature of Kyrgyzstan. I would like to note that we take the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) classification as a basis, therefore the official statistics of the National Statistical Committee is slightly different,» Kiyal Kenzhematova explained.

She noted that algorithms for the tourism sector have been adopted and introduced in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to them, all resort and recreational institutions are obliged to comply with sanitary norms and rules (wearing of masks, social distance, use of antiseptics).

To date, 44 resort and recreational facilities in Issyk-Kul region have been tested and trained to work in new conditions. At least 125 adult health institutions, 15 children’s camps and recreation centers, as well as 110 guest houses are registered for inspections and examinations.
