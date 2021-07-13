17:42
More than 100 coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide

More than 100 coronavirus vaccines are under development. Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said, TASS reports.

There are 105 candidate vaccines under development now, she said. «Many of them are at the stage 3 of clinical trials,» she said.

Soumya Swaminathan noted that the new vaccines could be more effective, easier to use and require less stringent storage conditions.

«Therefore, the need for new development and trials remains, and we must encourage anyone trying to develop new vaccines,» she added.
