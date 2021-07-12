17:13
COVID-19: Cabinet of Ministers considers development of tourism industry

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting on further development of the tourism industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

It was noted that the epidemic of coronavirus infection led to the global economic crisis, while, according to international experts, the tourism sector suffered the most.

As a result of the meeting, state bodies were given a number of instructions.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance was instructed to continue work on restoration and further development of the tourism sector in accordance with modern requirements, to carry out explanatory work on the prevention of COVID-19 among tourists together with the tourism business, as well as to recommend people working directly with foreign and domestic tourists to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to ensure timely access of foreign and domestic tourists to PCR tests or vaccination against coronavirus infection, to work on the recognition of vaccination passports and electronic certificates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to improve functioning of the system for issuing electronic visas to foreign tourists.
