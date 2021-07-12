COVID-19 vaccination: Working hours of temporary vaccination centers

Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan announced working hours of temporary vaccination centers.
The state temporary vaccination centers work from 8.00 to 23.00:
- At private medical centers — from 8.00 to 17.00 (free of charge);
- At educational institutions — from 9.00 to 17.00;
- At shopping and entertainment centers — from 10.30 to 21.30;
- At cultural and sports centers — from 9.00 to 17.00;
- Mobile brigades — from 9.00 to 17.00.
At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic from China on July 11. Vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out in all regions of the country.