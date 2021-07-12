15:42
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

COVID-19 vaccination: Working hours of temporary vaccination centers

Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan announced working hours of temporary vaccination centers.

The state temporary vaccination centers work from 8.00 to 23.00:

  • At private medical centers — from 8.00 to 17.00 (free of charge);
  • At educational institutions — from 9.00 to 17.00;
  • At shopping and entertainment centers — from 10.30 to 21.30;
  • At cultural and sports centers — from 9.00 to 17.00;
  • Mobile brigades — from 9.00 to 17.00.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic from China on July 11. Vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out in all regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/200826/
views: 68
Print
Related
Kiyalbek Mukashev: China insists on vaccination of 70 percent of population
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Osh city
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Vaccination centers to work around the clock in four cities of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov instructs to accelerate pace of vaccination of population
Bishkek residents invited to vaccination at Kurmanjan Datka monument
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 800 vaccination centers to be deployed in Kyrgyzstan
Almost half of world's adult population vaccinated against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstanis to be encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: 7,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security
12 July, Monday
15:29
Health Minister names conditions for return of schools to usual work mode Health Minister names conditions for return of schools...
15:18
COVID-19 vaccination: Working hours of temporary vaccination centers
15:12
Kiyalbek Mukashev: China insists on vaccination of 70 percent of population
15:09
New electoral legislation to turn country into Bay-manap Khanate
14:59
Kyrgyzstan reached peak of third wave of COVID-19 - Alymkadyr Beishenaliev