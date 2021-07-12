New batch of COVID-19 vaccine: How 1.2 million doses are distributed

The Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, which arrived in Kyrgyzstan the day before, will be distributed among the regions in compliance with all the norms and requirements of the cold chain. The republican headquarters reports.

According to the decision of officials, Bishkek will get 240,000 doses, Osh — 110,000. The vaccine was distributed as follows:

Bishkek — 240,000 doses;

Osh — 110,000 doses;

Osh region — 175,000 doses;

Chui region — 200,000 doses;

Issyk-Kul region — 120,000 doses;

Jalal-Abad region — 165,000 doses;

Batken region — 80,000 doses;

Naryn region — 80,000 doses;

Talas region — 80,000 doses.

Additional temporary vaccination centers have been deployed in shopping and entertainment centers, educational institutions, sports complexes and other facilities for mass immunization of the population against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. There are more than 800 temporary vaccination centers in total. Red Crescent volunteers are involved.

A total of 1.25 million doses of the vaccine were received. They are used as the first dose. Officials promise to purchase the next batch in the near future.