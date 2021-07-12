11:05
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

New batch of COVID-19 vaccine: How 1.2 million doses are distributed

The Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, which arrived in Kyrgyzstan the day before, will be distributed among the regions in compliance with all the norms and requirements of the cold chain. The republican headquarters reports.

According to the decision of officials, Bishkek will get 240,000 doses, Osh — 110,000. The vaccine was distributed as follows:

  • Bishkek — 240,000 doses;
  • Osh — 110,000 doses;
  • Osh region — 175,000 doses;
  • Chui region — 200,000 doses;
  • Issyk-Kul region — 120,000 doses;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 165,000 doses;
  • Batken region — 80,000 doses;
  • Naryn region — 80,000 doses;
  • Talas region — 80,000 doses.

Additional temporary vaccination centers have been deployed in shopping and entertainment centers, educational institutions, sports complexes and other facilities for mass immunization of the population against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. There are more than 800 temporary vaccination centers in total. Red Crescent volunteers are involved.

A total of 1.25 million doses of the vaccine were received. They are used as the first dose. Officials promise to purchase the next batch in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/200745/
views: 155
Print
Related
Vaccine to make Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 free, Health Minister hopes
1.2 million doses of vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered in coming days
Kyrgyzstan agrees on supply of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Developer of Sputnik V urges to get vaccinated every six months
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 14,000 doses of Sputnik V available in Bishkek
Health Ministry: Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in July
Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future
Single dose Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik V in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security
12 July, Monday
10:57
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
10:52
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:47
18,934 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,579 - in serious condition
10:40
1,330 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 140,978 in total
10:12
Does President of Kyrgyzstan have enough political will to return Kumtor?