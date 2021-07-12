12:38
Sadyr Japarov instructs to accelerate pace of vaccination of population

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Republican Operational Headquarters to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the population in order to improve the epidemiological situation in the country and develop community immunity to coronavirus infection. Presidential press service reported.

The leadership of the Presidential Executive Office, the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries and departments, Plenipotentiary Representative Offices of the Cabinet in the regions, regional state administrations and rural administrations have been instructed to ensure vaccination of their employees.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Social Development was instructed to ensure full vaccination of medical and social workers, and the Ministry of Education and Science — education workers.

At the same time, it is strongly recommended to representatives of the clergy of all confessions, employees of public catering outlets, trade, services, transport, banks and other enterprises, where mass gatherings of people take place, to get vaccinated.

The President Sadyr Japarov also called on all citizens of the country to show conscience and get vaccinated to protect both their own health and the health of the others.
