COVID-19 vaccination: Over 800 vaccination centers to be deployed in Kyrgyzstan

Additional temporary vaccination centers are being deployed in shopping and entertainment centers, educational institutions, sports complexes and other facilities for mass immunization of the population against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the center, a total of 847 temporary vaccination points will be deployed.

Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country and the shortage of health workers, the Center turned to partners / donors for assistance in the vaccination. The National Red Crescent Society provided 900 volunteers across the country to help. Curators have been appointed in each region to coordinate the work of volunteers. Curators, volunteers and immunologists underwent short-term training.

A register of all vaccinated persons has been created in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Health, 129,100 people have been vaccinated in the republic as of July 11, including 84,000 — with the second dose. Delivery of 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is expected in Kyrgyzstan today.