Delta strain not registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Indian delta strain of coronavirus was not registered in Kyrgyzstan. Director of Preventive Medicine Scientific and Production Association Omor Kasymov told at a briefing.

He noted that the SARS-CoV-2 strain of the original Wuhan variant has undergone significant mutation. According to WHO, there are several types of strains classification to date: Great Britain (alpha), South Africa (beta), Brazil (gamma) and India (delta). The Indian strain is the most dangerous for the human community. Infection occurs in 5-10 seconds (with known strains — for 15 minutes), and its clinical course is more severe. The risk of hospitalization is twice higher than that of the other strains.

According to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, there have been no cases of infection with the Indian delta strain in Kyrgyzstan, but there are 85.7 percent of cases of infection with the British and 14.2 percent with the South African variants.