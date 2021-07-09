15:52
Production of light trucks starts in Osh city

A light truck production line was launched in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The trucks will be produced by Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush machine-building plant. At the opening ceremony, the mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashov, noted that the launch of production at industrial enterprises is not only a good help for replenishing the budget, but also creation of new jobs.

«The Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush machine-building plant was the first in the country to start producing light trucks of DongFeng brand. The enterprise has modern equipment, the entire production process is carried out according to the latest German technologies that ensures high quality products,» the mayor stressed.

Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush machine-building plant designs and manufactures power and machine-building equipment. It employs more than 300 employees, including highly qualified specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Russia.
