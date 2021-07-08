19:56
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of joint ventures

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan discussed opening of joint ventures in the field of energy, agriculture, industry and textiles. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

Businessmen from the Turkish Hatay province met in Ankara city with a Kyrgyz delegation, headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov. They were told about the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties considered the possibility of opening joint ventures in the field of energy, agriculture, industry and textiles.

Protocols on establishing twin-city relations were signed between the cities of Hatay and Jalal-Abad, Kara-Balta and Kara-Suu. The parties also discussed possible participation of Kyrgyzstan in December in EXPO-2021 in Hatay city.
