Climber from Poland dies while conquering Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Climber from Poland died when conquering the Lenin Peak, located in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the incident occurred on July 7 at about 7.15.

14 climbers arrived at the base camp on July 2. At least 12 of them are citizens of the Russian Federation, two are citizens of Poland.

«At an altitude of 5,100 meters of the Lenin Peak, located in Kashka-Suu rural area, a citizen of Poland, born in 1971, felt ill and fainted. The foreigner was given artificial respiration, but it did not help him. Then he died of a heart attack,» the message says.

The necessary examinations have been commissioned.