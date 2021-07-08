19:56
USD 84.80
EUR 100.31
RUB 1.15
English

Climber from Poland dies while conquering Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Climber from Poland died when conquering the Lenin Peak, located in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the incident occurred on July 7 at about 7.15.

14 climbers arrived at the base camp on July 2. At least 12 of them are citizens of the Russian Federation, two are citizens of Poland.

«At an altitude of 5,100 meters of the Lenin Peak, located in Kashka-Suu rural area, a citizen of Poland, born in 1971, felt ill and fainted. The foreigner was given artificial respiration, but it did not help him. Then he died of a heart attack,» the message says.

The necessary examinations have been commissioned.
link: https://24.kg/english/200375/
views: 70
Print
Related
Bishkek to host festival of Polish films Vistula
Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films
Sadyr Japarov's sister asks for political asylum in Poland
Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus
Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from Poland praise competence of Kyrgyz doctors
Doctors from Poland to leave for Osh and Jalal-Abad today
Doctors from Poland evaluate tactics of treatment of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from Poland arrive in Kyrgyzstan to help fight coronavirus
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
8 July, Thursday
19:40
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of joint ventures Turkey and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of joint ventures
19:34
Climber from Poland dies while conquering Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan
19:25
Accused of illegal enrichment transfer over 6 billion soms to budget
18:54
Kamchybek Tashiev: Disputed areas issue remains unresolved
18:14
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security