Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek

Cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in six municipal kindergartens in Bishkek. Therefore, they are quarantined. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reports.

According to it, 19 more children’s institutions were closed for repairs, they are being prepared for the new school year.

The rest of the preschool educational organizations operate normally. However, as the City Hall noted, all of them will be closed in turns to prepare the buildings for the new academic year.

The City Hall asks the townspeople not to relax, as the virus continues to infect more and more people.

«Wear masks, use antiseptics, wash your hands more often and ventilate the rooms. Mass events in the capital are prohibited,» the City Hall concluded.