16:51
USD 84.80
EUR 100.31
RUB 1.15
English

Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek

Cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in six municipal kindergartens in Bishkek. Therefore, they are quarantined. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reports.

According to it, 19 more children’s institutions were closed for repairs, they are being prepared for the new school year.

The rest of the preschool educational organizations operate normally. However, as the City Hall noted, all of them will be closed in turns to prepare the buildings for the new academic year.

The City Hall asks the townspeople not to relax, as the virus continues to infect more and more people.

«Wear masks, use antiseptics, wash your hands more often and ventilate the rooms. Mass events in the capital are prohibited,» the City Hall concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/200336/
views: 76
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185 million people globally
50 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
17,031 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,479 - in serious condition
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,238 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 135,739 in total
Almost half of world's adult population vaccinated against coronavirus
COVID-19: Mortality among people with heart diseases increases in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.5 million people globally
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16,568 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,377 - in serious condition
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
8 July, Thursday
16:30
Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek
16:05
President of Asian Development Bank confirms partnership with Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Emergency situation announced in 2 villages of Batken region due to mudflow
13:50
Russia denies extradition of Kyrgyzstani Esen Mazhitov to Tajikistan
13:46
4,131 budget-funded places allocated at vocational schools in Kyrgyzstan