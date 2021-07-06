Kyrgyzstanis to be encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Issues of issuing a digital vaccination certificate have been resolved in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Meeting of representatives of cellular service providers with the Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Bakyt Dzhangaziev on providing citizens with digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates took place today.

They discussed the need to provide citizens with vaccination certificates with the assignment of an individual QR code through the integration of the information systems of the ministry and the relevant cellular service providers (MegaCom, O!, Beeline) for the effective use of technological capabilities.

The parties agreed to promptly develop services for interaction of information systems to organize the issuance of digital vaccination certificates through mobile applications of cellular service providers.

It is supposed to establish an exchange of data on e-certificates. Citizens — cellular service users, identified by operators, can receive a digital certificate of vaccination.

In order to support the national vaccination campaign, it is planned to stimulate citizens who have been vaccinated by bonuses: Internet packages, viewing content, and more. Detailed information will be provided later.