20:25
USD 84.79
EUR 100.65
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstanis to be encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Issues of issuing a digital vaccination certificate have been resolved in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Meeting of representatives of cellular service providers with the Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Bakyt Dzhangaziev on providing citizens with digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates took place today.

They discussed the need to provide citizens with vaccination certificates with the assignment of an individual QR code through the integration of the information systems of the ministry and the relevant cellular service providers (MegaCom, O!, Beeline) for the effective use of technological capabilities.

The parties agreed to promptly develop services for interaction of information systems to organize the issuance of digital vaccination certificates through mobile applications of cellular service providers.

It is supposed to establish an exchange of data on e-certificates. Citizens — cellular service users, identified by operators, can receive a digital certificate of vaccination.

In order to support the national vaccination campaign, it is planned to stimulate citizens who have been vaccinated by bonuses: Internet packages, viewing content, and more. Detailed information will be provided later.
link: https://24.kg/english/200087/
views: 144
Print
Related
COVID-19: 7,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
COVID-19: Vaccination centers could be opened in shopping malls in Bishkek
Vaccination centers to be opened in markets in Osh city
Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries
Developer of Sputnik V urges to get vaccinated every six months
Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 14,000 doses of Sputnik V available in Bishkek
Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife
Health Minister insists: Vaccination against COVID-19 makes sense
Popular
Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
6 July, Tuesday
19:43
City of the future to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan City of the future to be built in Issyk-Kul region of K...
19:06
Sadyr Japarov and Nursultan Nazarbayev talk over the phone
19:01
Kyrgyzstanis to be encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
18:03
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
17:46
He trusted authorities: Sapat management about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi