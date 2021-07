President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed new Ambassadors to Pakistan and Israel. Press service of the head of state reported.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev was appointed the Ambassador to Israel (concurrently). He is also the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey.

Ulanbek Totuyaev became the head of the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan. His predecessor Erik Beishembiev was relieved of the post.