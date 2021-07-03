09:41
1,352 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,232 in total

At least 1,352 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 803 people got infected in Bishkek, 42 — in Osh city, 189 — in Chui region, 67 — in Osh region, 29 — in Talas region, 24 — in Naryn region, 37 — Issyk-Kul region, 80 — in Jalal-Abad region and 81 — in Batken region.

In total, 129,232 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.5 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/199761/
