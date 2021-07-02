15:12
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan

«Epidemiological situation in the republic is rapidly deteriorating. At this time, no restrictions are imposed by local authorities, but if necessary, restrictive measures can be taken,» Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova said at a meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, epidemiological situation, stock of medicines, medical devices, personal protective equipment in healthcare organizations, an action plan for cities and regions in case of worsening of epidemiological situation, a plan for vaccination of the population have been considered during the meeting.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that 1,250,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine would be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in the near future. «Therefore, it is necessary to speed up the process of vaccination of the population as much as possible. It is very important to cover more people. It is necessary to ensure round-the-clock work of vaccination centers in Bishkek. In addition, vaccination centers will be opened in supermarkets and pharmacies,» she said.

I would like to stress that the work on combatting coronavirus infection is a joint work, therefore, well-coordinated actions, interaction and assistance from all state bodies and local authorities are needed.

Zhyldyz Bakashova

Following the meeting of the headquarters, the Ministry of Health and Social Development was instructed to continue online and offline training of primary health care workers in methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronavirus infection in accordance with the fifth clinical guideline; together with the Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers in the regions, the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh were instructed to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the 118 service with an increase in the number of operators, as well as involvement of experienced medical workers from the general healthcare network; ensure the smooth operation of mobile teams, if necessary, increase their number; to send to the Ministry of Economy and Finance a request for funds necessary for the purchase of medicines, medical devices, personal protective equipment for healthcare organizations within three days; distribute the vaccine arrived from the People’s Republic of China among regions and cities proportionally, depending on the epidemiological situation.

The Defense Ministry was instructed to resolve the issue of opening an observation zone for medical workers at Semetei hotel.
