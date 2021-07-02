Vaccination centers to be opened in markets in Osh city

Vaccination centers will be opened in the markets in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

A meeting of the anti-epidemic and anti-episodic commission of the City Hall, headed by the Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov, took place the day before.

«We expect 110,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the near future. In this regard, it is necessary to step up explanatory work among the population about the need for vaccination. Moreover, it is free in Kyrgyzstan. Vaccination centers will be also opened in the markets and mini-markets of the city, where everyone can get vaccinated. The heads of the relevant services have already been instructed to deal with organizational issues,» he said.

The City Hall added that the heads of city enterprises were recommended to assist in organizing vaccination at enterprises in accordance with sanitary and epidemiological standards.

The Vice Mayor noted the need to tighten control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological norms and rules in public places.

In addition, the heads of large city enterprises, institutions and departments are recommended to send employees over 60 years old, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases to remote work.