Situation at border: Affected citizens to get tax breaks

It is proposed to take special measures of state support for taxpayers affected by the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region on April 28-30, 2021. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan submitted the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.

The ministry proposes to approve tax breaks for the victims on all types of taxes. The authorities also want to provide a deferral or installment plan for the amount of tax arrears and the amount of arrears on insurance premiums. No late payment fees will be charged for late payment of taxes and insurance premiums.

«It provides for granting the right to individual entrepreneurs and legal entities to file tax reports, with the exception of tax reporting on indirect taxes when importing goods from the territories of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, and reporting on state social insurance funds without a written statement,» background statement to the document says.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including a school, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.