State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan: Transaction tax rate reduced

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reminds taxpayers that the tax rate on transactions carried out through a foreign bank has been reduced from 0.2 percent to 0.1 percent.

These changes were introduced to the Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Field of Taxation, Social Insurance, and Non-Tax Revenues» dated December 31, 2025.

It should be recalled that the transaction tax was previously introduced by a law dated July 31, 2025. It represents a special tax regime and provides for the taxation of operations involving the redirection of funds received exclusively from a foreign bank account through a taxpayer’s account opened at a bank in the Kyrgyz Republic to a foreign bank account.

The bank where the account is opened withholds and pays this tax to the budget as a tax agent when the taxpayer carries out a transaction operation.

Entities engaged in such transactions are entitled to apply exclusively the special tax regime «transaction tax.» They are required to submit an application to apply this special tax regime at their place of tax registration by February 1, 2026.

It is important to note that taxpayers applying this tax are not permitted to carry out any other activities within the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

If transactional activity is combined with other entrepreneurial activities, the taxpayer must register a separate limited liability company (LLC) or an individual entrepreneur to conduct such activities.