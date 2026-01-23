11:01
Finance Ministry forecasts up to 578 billion soms in tax revenues this year

Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan forecasts tax revenues of up to nearly 578 billion soms in the current year. The figures are contained in the ministry’s materials on fiscal risks for 2025–2030.

Finance Ministry specialists have developed three scenarios for state budget tax revenues:

  • baseline fiscal scenario: 458.4 billion soms;
  • optimistic scenario: 577.6 billion soms;
  • pessimistic scenario: 412.7 billion soms.

Data on actual tax revenue collections for the full year of 2025 will be available by the end of January.
