New Salyk Kuzot system disrupts corruption in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has unveiled one of the most technologically advanced digital tax control tools in the post-Soviet space — the automated information system Salyk Kuzot. The new platform was recently demonstrated to President Sadyr Japarov, showing how it is transforming the state’s approach to inspections and business transparency, the press service of the State Tax Service reported.

In terms of integration, the system is effectively unique. Salyk Kuzot consolidates data from key government information resources — ranging from customs and electronic invoices to tax reporting and goods movement. All data is linked within a single digital environment, where analytics are conducted in real time.

The main technological breakthrough is the complete elimination of the human factor.

Where previously the effectiveness of inspections depended on inspectors’ interpretations, selective analysis, and subjective decisions, the new system now automatically detects any discrepancies, including:

identification of fictitious transactions;

determination of affiliated companies;

detection of shell companies and tax evasion schemes;

comparison of reported data with actual tax revenues.

Director of the state institution Salyk Service Shamshybek Kachkynbai uulu emphasized that the new system closes off opportunities for corruption in the tax sphere:

«Even if someone tries to ‘settle an issue’ through a dishonest inspector, every action will leave a digital trace. Data in Salyk Kuzot cannot be altered manually — it comes from several independent sources. Our goal is not to increase the number of inspections, but to make violations technically visible.»

According to him, the introduction of the system levels the playing field for entrepreneurs. If previously companies that avoided paying taxes gained an advantage in the market, now those operating legally will benefit.

Salyk Kuzot is being used as a risk analysis tool and will form the basis of the second phase of tax reform. The government expects that digital control will reduce corruption, increase tax collection, and create a fair competitive environment for business.