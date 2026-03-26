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Tax debts to be automatically deducted from citizens’ bank accounts

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic has submitted for public discussion a draft Cabinet resolution proposing amendments to the procedure for collecting tax arrears.

The document provides for the introduction of a mechanism for the automatic deduction of debts from taxpayers’ bank accounts. The measure applies to recognized liabilities — those not disputed or confirmed through court proceedings.

Under the proposal, if a taxpayer fails to settle the debt within 30 calendar days after receiving a notification, the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic will be authorized to issue collection orders to banks, as well as to electronic money and payment system operators.

Financial institutions will be required to prioritize the deduction of funds to cover outstanding tax liabilities. Liability is provided for failure to comply with such orders.

According to the ministry, the amendments aim to align current procedures with the law adopted on December 31, 2025. The proposal also seeks to extend the mechanism to individuals’ accounts and ensure equal conditions for fulfilling tax obligations across all categories of taxpayers.

A similar procedure has previously been applied to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.

The draft resolution has been published on the Unified Portal for Public Discussion of Regulatory Legal Acts. Comments and proposals are being accepted from businesses, the expert community, and the public.
link: https://24.kg/english/367627/
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