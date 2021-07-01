Caravan of Health mobile medical complexes handed over to Kyrgyzstan

Mobile medical complexes have been handed over to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of Caravan of Health project. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, with the help of the mobile complexes, the country will be able to increase the coverage of the population of hard-to-reach settlements with targeted preventive examinations. «Medical personnel are undergoing training. In the coming days, the mobile complexes will go to Batken region to conduct professional examinations,» the minister said.

The goal of the Caravan of Health project is to improve prevention and detection of diseases in the population of rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The mobile medical complexes were handed over to the Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital, as well as to the National Hospital, which will cover the southern and northern regions of the country in their activities.

In addition, it is planned to develop the necessary regulatory and technical documentation for the mobile complexes, including technical regulations, standard operating procedures, sanitary and epidemiological standards, plans for preventive examinations based on the analysis of epidemiological data. The developed documents will make it possible to use the mobile complexes for elimination of consequences of epidemics and emergencies.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development noted that the project is funded by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), the funds of which are managed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). The volume of grant funding is $ 2 million.