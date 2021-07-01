17:52
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Caravan of Health mobile medical complexes handed over to Kyrgyzstan

Mobile medical complexes have been handed over to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of Caravan of Health project. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, with the help of the mobile complexes, the country will be able to increase the coverage of the population of hard-to-reach settlements with targeted preventive examinations. «Medical personnel are undergoing training. In the coming days, the mobile complexes will go to Batken region to conduct professional examinations,» the minister said.

The mobile medical complexes were handed over to the Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital, as well as to the National Hospital, which will cover the southern and northern regions of the country in their activities.

The goal of the Caravan of Health project is to improve prevention and detection of diseases in the population of rural and hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, it is planned to develop the necessary regulatory and technical documentation for the mobile complexes, including technical regulations, standard operating procedures, sanitary and epidemiological standards, plans for preventive examinations based on the analysis of epidemiological data. The developed documents will make it possible to use the mobile complexes for elimination of consequences of epidemics and emergencies.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development noted that the project is funded by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), the funds of which are managed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). The volume of grant funding is $ 2 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/199594/
views: 89
Print
Related
Roadmap for prison healthcare presented in Bishkek
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals
Artem Novikov offers to develop plan for modernization of healthcare system
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to optimize 125 medical organizations
Batyraliev: It is impossible to reorganize healthcare during pandemic
No budget cuts in health care system planned in Kyrgyzstan in 2021
COVID-19 could undermine progress in education and healthcare
Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems
Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
17:41
Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank...
17:20
Caravan of Health mobile medical complexes handed over to Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment
16:43
Safe Сity: Contract with Chinese company extended until March 10, 2022
16:10
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation