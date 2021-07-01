16:21
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Kumtor hands over minibus to nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village

Kumtor Gold Company CJSC (KGC) has provided Toyota Hayes minibus for the use of the nursing home for the elderly and disabled people in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village. Press service of the company reports.

According to the Director of the Nizhnyaya Serafimovka social institution Baktybek Junushev, in previous years he has approached Kumtor several times seeking assistance, but has not received any answers. However, this year a positive response to his letter came immediately.

Within a month, Kumtor Gold Company solved a vital problem: it provided the wards of the social institution with a vehicle to receive necessary medical procedures at the hospitals of the capital.

The Temporary External Manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, Tengiz Bolturuk, noted at the vehicle transfer ceremony that now residents of the nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village will be able to visit not only medical institutions, but also make various field trips.

«We have granted your request and are helping you from the bottom of our hearts to make your life easier, so that it will be comfortable, joyful and long. In addition to the transfer of a roomy and comfortable Toyota Hayes minibus, Kumtor will allocate the necessary amount of gasoline on a monthly basis, provide routine maintenance,» Tengiz Bolturuk emphasized.

In addition, Tengiz Bolturuk said that Kumtor will eliminate the most important problem of the nursing home for the elderly people in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village — the lack of regular water supply. According to him, the Company’s management decided to make a major repair of the water supply system at the institution to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water. Steps are already being taken to start repair works in the near future. As an urgent measure, a water tank has been provided.

«One day we will also be elderly people, and we would like the state and companies to help those in need in every possible way. Our company always tries to help the country and has been providing charitable assistance to the residents of the country for many years. Kumtor is now working for the benefit of Kyrgyzstan, and we are always willing to help people!» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

«Today we have a big holiday! Our institution has existed since 1936, and since then we have been drinking river water. Many thanks to the new Kumtor management in the person of Tengiz Bolturuk. You are doing a great job. May God grant you strength and health in your hard work,» Baktybek Junushev, Director of the nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village, said as his wish.

To date, 310 recipients of services live in the Nizhne-Serafimovka social inpatient institution for the elderly and disabled people, including 203 men and 107 women.
link: https://24.kg/english/199565/
views: 142
Print
Related
President of Centerra Gold Inc. expresses gratitude to Kumtor employees
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev released on his own recognizance
Agreements remain in force: Tengiz Bolturuk meets with Kumtor’s suppliers
Situation at Kumtor: SCNS interrogates Omurbek Tekebayev
Situation at Kumtor: Diplomats of foreign states visit mine
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
16:10
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
15:56
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
15:36
Ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov transported to Bicard clinic
15:07
Kumtor hands over minibus to nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village
14:49
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create tourist map of Turkic world