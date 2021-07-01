11:46
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

1,392 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,395 in total

At least 1,392 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 803 people got infected in Bishkek, 78 — in Osh city, 197 — in Chui region, 60 — in Osh region, 20 — in Talas region, 17 — in Naryn region, 37 — Issyk-Kul region, 97 — in Jalal-Abad region and 83 — in Batken region.

In total, 126,395 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.3 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/199516/
views: 134
Print
Related
12,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,191 - in serious condition
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence
Asian Development Bank donates protective equipment to doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Resuscitation and intensive therapy units are full
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek is approaching peak incidence
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181.7 million people globally
Bishkek City Hall explains sharp increase in COVID-19 incidence
Third wave of COVID-19: Officials of Bishkek City Hall reprimanded
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
11:34
Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work
11:20
12,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,191 - in serious condition
11:15
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:01
1,392 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,395 in total