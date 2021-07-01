Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches official website for migrants

The Information and Consulting Center of the Department of External Migration under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has launched a website for migrants — www.migrant.kg.

The project was supported by the USAID Safe Migration in Central Asia project implemented by Winrock International. Presentation of the portal will take place in Bishkek on July 2.

According to official information, this web resource will allow migrants online to check themselves on the list of persons who are prohibited from entering the territory of the Russian Federation (black list), to find information about private employment agencies that have permission for employment of citizens abroad, and also to get advice on migration issues via WhatsApp, Telegram, online chat or by phone.

In addition, the website contains all the information on getting a lump sum payment for the costs associated with delivery of body of the deceased to the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to unofficial data, about a million Kyrgyzstanis are in labor migration, most of them — in the Russian Federation.