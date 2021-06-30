17:20
Sadyr Japarov receives National Defense Minister of Turkey Hulusi Akar

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on the priority areas of bilateral cooperation in the military-technical sphere and on security issues. The President emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have laid a solid foundation for interaction in all spheres.

As Sadyr Japarov stressed, military-technical cooperation takes a special place in the system of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations. Given the unstable situation in the region and the growing threats, especially in connection with the complication of the situation in Afghanistan, it is relevant and timely.

The President expressed his readiness to further develop and expand joint cooperation in the interests of peace and stability in both countries and in the region as a whole.

In turn, Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar conveyed greetings and best wishes from Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The President of Turkey noted the importance of today’s visit as part of the implementation of the agreements following the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

He stressed that the Turkish side is always ready to promptly resolve all existing issues and is in constant contact with the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic. Hulusi Akar added that the issue of education and training of military specialists is also important within the military cooperation. The Minister of National Defense of Turkey expressed readiness to continue fruitful interaction with the Kyrgyz side and to provide assistance in this direction.
