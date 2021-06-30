Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek is approaching peak incidence

Bishkek is approaching the peak incidence of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia. Kuban Kundashev, Head Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the increase may be associated with an increase in detectability. «Many laboratories conduct PCR tests now. In June-July last year, only state laboratories conducted such tests and their number was several times lower. Citizens are massively tested now, the detection rate has increased,» he said.

Kuban Kundashev added that 1,042 out of 1,490 cases detected for 24 hours are patients with mild form, they are treated outpatiently.

«It’s impossible to say for sure how long the growth will last. This will to a large extent depend on the citizens themselves, how they will protect themselves, observe sanitary and epidemiological rules: wear masks, keep a distance, and not attend public events. The population has relaxed. Business is not following the rules,» he said.

At least 1,490 cases were detected in Bishkek for 24 hours. Earlier, Deputy Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva said that the reason for such a high rate is that private laboratories provided data for three days at once, and they were included in today’s statistics.