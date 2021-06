Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stopped the activities of a criminal group engaged in sale of large batches of sulfuric acid. Press service of the ministry reported.

«A 33-year-old citizen was detained while selling sulfuric acid in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. At least 1 tonne and 833 kilograms of sulfuric acid have been confiscated,» the state service said.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility. A criminal case has been initiated on the sale of precursors. The investigators find out the origin of the acid and identify all those involved in its supply.