Mini-workshops for production of apricot oil to be opened in Batken, Issyk-Kul

Mini-workshops for the production of apricot oil will be opened in Batken and Issyk-Kul regions. The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev said at an exhibition-workshop.

According to him, local gardeners-farmers will undergo special training in planting, growing, and caring for apricots and will be assisted in opening small workshops for processing the products and making a profit.

The exhibition was organized by the Department of Processing Industry and Organic Agriculture under the ministry. A screw oil press for apricot processing, a convection drying oven, an electronic hygrometer, an apricot kernel measuring machine, an apricot kernel grinding machine, and a filter for purifying vegetable oil were demonstrated there. The average cost of this equipment is from $2,000 to $3,000. Oil pressing equipment produces 2-2.5 tons of oil per day using the hot pressing method, and 1.3 tons using the cold pressing method.

The main goal is to open enterprises for processing, drying apricots and producing oil in Batken and Issyk-Kul region.

It is noted that this step could increase local incomes, food security and food productivity, as well as improve quality. As a result, it will be possible to increase the production and export of expensive, organic apricots.