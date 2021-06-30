12:42
Third wave of COVID-19: June incidence exceeds July 2020 figures

Data on the number of new cases of coronavirus as of June 30 turned out to be the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the first and second waves of coronavirus, the maximum number of people infected per day was registered on July 17, 2020 — 1,682 people. On that day, the Ministry of Health finally admitted that cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered as manifestation of COVID-19, and the official statistics figures immediately increased at least twice.

But 1,965 cases of coronavirus were detected in the republic on June 30.

In addition, the death toll from coronavirus, according to official figures, has reached 2,000 people today. Since the beginning of the month, 192 people have died after getting infected with COVID-19.

Experts warned of a possible surge in the number of cases. Their worst scenario is coming true today.
